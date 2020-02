Football tryouts at Holmes Community College are set for Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 a.m. on the Goodman Campus.

Report to the A.A. Derrick Field House on the Goodman Campus at 8 a.m. The tryouts are free to in-district athletes. Out of district players will have to pay $20 to tryout.

For more information, contact Coach Ray Gross at ragross@holmescc.edu or call (662) 472-9133.