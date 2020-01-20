Wolf Lake closed to recreational boating due to flooding

Due to flooding and high water resulting from unusually heavy rainfall Wolf Lake is closed to all recreational boating until further notice.

This order is pursuant to the authority of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, as authorized by the Commission.

Boating on Wolf Lake, other than by people with property in the affected area is closed. Any boating shall be conducted according to a “Dead Slow; Leave No Wake,” standard.

For more information about boating or outdoors in Mississippi, visit the MDWFP website at www.mdwfp.com or call 601-432-2400.