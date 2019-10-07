Yazoo man killed in Sunday morning accident

A beloved youth baseball coach died this weekend in an automobile crash in rural Yazoo County.

William Stonestreet, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:45 a.m. last Sunday on Niven.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Stonestreet died as a result of injuries after his vehicle left the road and crashed into trees.

Shivers said another passenger inside the vehicle was airlifted to a Jackson hospital from the scene of the accident.

Stonestreet was an active community leader and was remembered for his dedication to local youth. His love of baseball led him to volunteer as a coach for the six/seven-year-olds CF Nitros. His last days were spent coaching his boys in the All-Star tournament in Cleveland.

He attended Manchester Academy, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He was employed at CF Industries, where he worked as a pipefitter and welder.

A memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.