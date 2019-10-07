Vaughan farmer killed by bull

An elderly Vaughan cattle farmer was killed last week after his bull mauled him near a family barn.

Lester Ingram, 84, was pronounced dead on his land on Highway 16 around 8 a.m. last Friday.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Ingram died as a result of multi-trauma injuries following an attack by a bull.

“The incident occurred after Mr. Ingram entered a gate next to a barn,” Shivers said. “It appears that the bull attacked him, pushing him through a hog wire fence, then mauling him as he was on the ground, causing numerous traumatic injuries.”

It was reported that Ingram left him home around 7 a.m. that morning to tend to his cattle. After not hearing from him, his family searched for him and found him around 2 p.m.

“The bull had been spotted by neighbors about a mile from the barn near the highway,” Shivers added.

Ingram served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. He was a retired farmer but continued his passion for farming in the cattle industry long after his “retirement.”

He married his wife of 63 years, Martha Brister Ingram, on February 25, 1956. Together they raised four daughters.

Ingram was a member of Ellison United Methodist Church.