Yazoo man dies in house fire

A Yazoo City man died inside his home during an early morning fire this week, with the cause under investigation.

Eddie Jones was found dead inside his bedroom, where investigators believe the fire originated around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire Marshal Kenny Washington said the fire at 411 Maynie Avenue remains under investigation.

“We do believe the fire began in the room where the victim sleeps,” Washington said. “No other injuries were reported, and no one else lived with the victim. It was a duplex unit, but the neighboring home was empty.”

Ricky Shivers, Yazoo County coroner, said the cause of Jones’ death has not been determined yet. An autopsy was being performed as of press time.

“We have no reason to believe this was an arson case,” Washington. “It appears to have been a tragic accident, but we will continue to investigate the cause.”