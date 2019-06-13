Yazoo County man dies from gunshot wound to the chest

A 43-year-old Yazoo County man died Wednesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Timothy Clarence Wade of Benton was pronounced dead at the landing zone near Bus Station Road where an emergency medical helicopter was prepared to airlift him to Jackson.

A call came in to 911 at 7:20 p.m. reporting that Wade had been shot and was being taken to the hospital in Yazoo city in a car. District 3 volunteer responders and first responders with Pafford EMS met the car and began administering treatment while calling for the helicopter.

Wade was pronounced dead on the scene after paramedics attempted to stabilize him for transport.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said that Wade suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, possibly from a .22 rifle.

No further details were available at press time.