New ordinance bans parking big trucks in neighborhoods

New ordinance bans parking big trucks in neighborhoodsBy JASON PATTERSON,
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 9:29am
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance Monday that will prohibit 18-wheelers from parking in residential neighborhoods.
