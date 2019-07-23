Yazoo City police chief elected vice president of state association

Yazoo City Police Chief Ron Sampson was elected to serve as district vice president of a state law enforcement association.

Sampson will serve as the Central District Vice President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

The state association is composed of leaders who promote professionalism among all law enforcement officers within the state. The role encourages quality education through proactive training and programs and pursues legislation which has positive effects on law enforcement’s ability to reduce crime and the fear of crime.