Yazoo City owed over a million dollars in unpaid fines

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 8:22am

The city of Yazoo City joined forces with a state collection agency to begin the process of collecting over a million dollars owed to the city in debt fees.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Mark S. Roby
Mark S. Roby, 58, died October 18, 2019 at his home in Yazoo City. Funeral services were Monday at... READ MORE
Marjorie R. Smith
Joe Terrell Tenhet
Mary Ellen Lowery
Kenneth Lee Addington
Anna Christine Cain