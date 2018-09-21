Yazoo Arts Council bringing cooking classes to Yazoo

Cooking instructional classes are heading to Yazoo City thanks to the Yazoo Arts Council.

Angie Coghlan will be leading two adult art education classes this fall. Those classes include:

• Sept. 25- Chop Like a Pro, It's an ART; 6-8 p.m. at the Triangle; $40 nonmember; $35 member

• Oct.9- The ART of Piemaking, Creating the Crust; 6-8 p.m. at the Triangle; $25 nonmember; $20 member.

Angie Coghlan’s interest in cooking began as a child in her grandmother’s kitchen in Bentonia. She later developed that skill through native French cooks while living in Paris.

Angie spent most of her career in corporate training, sales, marketing and public relations. She developed a “diverse palate” during her extensive travel in the United States and abroad training international staff.

While serving as Public Information Officer for the Arkansas Arts Council, she decided to become a stay-at-home mom of her three young children and cultivate her passion for “all things food” by attending culinary school on weekends and evenings.

She combines her experience in skills training with her love of cooking and dedication to the Arts to bring you “Chop Like a Pro.” Angie has a degree in Culinary Arts from The University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. She lives in Holly Bluff with her husband Ike and her two daughters.