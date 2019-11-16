Washington named president of the Yazoo County Fair & Civic League

Joffre Washington presided at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Yazoo County Fair and Civic League, Inc. as the newly installed Board President.

This year's Annual Meeting of the Fair and Civic League was held November 12, at 7 p.m. Mrs. Catherine Brent recently stepped down due to an illness in her family. Joffre is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, the late Herbert A. Scott, Sr., who was active in the city, county and state Housing and Educational Leadership programs before his health began to fail.

Mr. Scott was also president of the Fair and Civic League, Inc., for many years. Joffre's mother, the late Juanita Washington, local high school educator, also served as Board Treasurer of the Fair and Civic League, Inc., for numerous years.

Prior to becoming president, Joffre served on the Board of Directors for the Fair and Civic League, Inc. He was elected as vice president and served with YCFCL president Mrs. Catherine Brent.

The program included the Organization's Annual Report, the Oakes Center Update, Housing Project Updates, Election of Board Members, and Collection of Yearly Dues ($20.00). Dues may also be mailed in to P.O. Box 1192, Yazoo City, MS. Refreshments were served and door prizes were awarded following the meeting.

For more information, please contact Joffre Washington, Edith Myles, or Margaret Harris at 662-746-7984, or 662-571-3355.