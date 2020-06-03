Two suspects charged in Shady Lane shooting

More charges were added for two suspects who were found with a stolen firearm last week in connection to a local apartment complex shooting.

Alonzo Alexander and Travis Rose, both 19, were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle at Shady Lane Apartment Complex.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Alexander and Rose were among four suspects arrested last week after a stolen gun was found inside the vehicle that they were all passengers inside.

The possession of a stolen firearm charges were dismissed against Christopher Harris and Harold Wright. However, the investigation did lead to additional charges upon Alexander and Rose.

“The investigation continues into this case because we are not quite sure yet whether these are random shootings or some sort of gang initiation thing,” Gann said.

The two suspects remain in jail as of press time.