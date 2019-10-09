Two men arrested after Friday shooting

Two Yazoo City men have been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend at a local gas station.
Shermetrick Day was charged with simple assault and carrying a concealed weapon.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp