Alderman calls for police resignations

Alderman Sir Jonathan Rucker said he is calling for resignations within the Yazoo City Police Department.
Rucker said he wanted to go on record during the recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting that there is too much “covering up” within the police department.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp