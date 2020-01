A recent routine traffic stop led to an arrest, removing a large amount of fentanyl patches off the streets.

Maurice Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no insurance and littering.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM