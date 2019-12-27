Police to conduct special operation in the city for New Year's Eve

The Yazoo City Police Department will initiate a special operation next week to ensure Yazoo City has a safe New Year’s Eve.

Chief Ron Sampson said the department will pay close attention to local nightclubs during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in an effort to bring in the new year safely and with no incidents.

“We have been getting complaints on Broadway with the parking in front of the clubs, causing congestion,” Sampson said. “We will be heavily enforcing the no parking areas on Broadway where the no parking zones begin and end.”

Sampson said his department will be conducting checks at the local nightclubs as well.

“We ask that everyone be in compliance with all the city ordinances,” he added.

In other police department news, the annual toy drive conducted by the department during the Christmas season was a success. Five boxes of toys were collected, and three families were adopted.