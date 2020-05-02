Thomas says city must prepare for future flooding

Alderwoman Elizabeth Thomas continues to address the flooding issues within Ward 4, asking for a date to clean up the drains and pipes within her district.

Thomas revisited the subject of flooding during the recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. It is a topic that she has voiced concern over since assuming her post on the city council.

“I know we talked about this at the last board meeting,” Thomas said. “The mayor made emphasis that this is a 65-year-old problem. It is something that…needs to be our long-term goal.”

Thomas said her ward’s most recent flooding came on Jan. 13.

“This was in January,” she said. “We haven’t even got into the months of March and April, which is when we get the most rain.”

Storm covers are something that Thomas said she has been personally inspecting within Ward 4.

“I noticed that at corner of Seventh and Prentiss, there is no storm cover,” Thomas said. “Atmos Energy was the one who broke that storm cover.”

Thomas said some storm covers were stolen by people attempting to sell them. She also added that there is a potentially dangerous opening at Campanella Park.

“There is just a hole where a child, a dog or anyone could fall through,” Thomas said. “As I have been working over the last couple of weeks, especially during this last recent flooding, I went back over the drainage. The drains are covered. They are completely covered. The pipes are full. There is nowhere for the water to go. If you go to the opposite end, those people may not be affected, but all the people in Ward 4 are affected.”

Thomas requested that the city council set a date that the city could work with the citizens of Ward 4 to clean up their area.

“We can put all resources into Ward 4 and do what we need to do,” Thomas said. “If Ward 4 stops up, it is going to stop up the rest of the town.”