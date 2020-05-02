Man charged with felony fleeing, destroying county property

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 11:12am

A man suspected of being involved in a possible shooting led authorities on a chase through rural Yazoo County before being apprehended by deputies.

Patrick Nelson, 34, was charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest and destroying county property last weekend.

 
 
---
