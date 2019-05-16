Suspect charged with Highland Drive burglaries

A suspect has been charged in connection with a rash of burglaries in the Highland Drive area, and investigators said more arrests could be coming.

Bobby Turner Jr., 44, was charged with burglary and possession of stolen property.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said about three homes were burglarized on Highland Drive and Woodland Drive. He said the department’s investigation led to Turner, who does not have a criminal record.

“After receiving information about some stolen items on his property, we obtained a search warrant,” Gann said. “We found various items that were stolen from these homes on his property.”

Those items included a riding lawn mower, a John Deere tractor with garden trailer and an expensive ladder.

“After further investigation, we also found more items at a pawn shop in Jackson,” Gann said. “We were also able to recover a generator and electrical tools.”

Gann added that Turner had no criminal record in connection with burglary charges.

Gann said he anticipates more arrests in this case.