Burglary suspects are considered armed and dangerous

Investigators continue to search for the suspects involved in a spree of burglaries in the Benton area, who they believe are armed and dangerous.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said he is still looking for leads in the case and has connected the group of suspects to burglaries in both Holmes and Carroll Counties.

“We do know that it is the same crew,” Gann said. “And we know, based on video surveillance from all three counties, that the suspects are armed and considered dangerous.”

Last month, Berry’s was burglarized with cigars and an empty cash register reported stolen.

Five days later, the former BYC location was also burglarized and ransacked.

Another burglary was also reported at Benton Farm Supply with tools and a hatchet being stolen.

Gann is asking for any information to be reported to Crimestoppers at 746-TIPS.

“We are urging for anyone to call with information before somebody gets hurt,” Gann said.