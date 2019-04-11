Six candidates qualify for Ward 4 special election

The qualifying deadline for the city’s special election ended this week with six potential candidates turning in their proper paperwork.

The deadline to qualify for the Ward 4 post, which was vacated following the death of Alderman Aubry Brent Jr, was Tuesday afternoon. City Hall received six qualifying packets, which will be validated by the city’s election commission. As of press time, the commission had not declared the six potential candidates officially qualified.

The unofficial candidates include Denise Brent, Joe Freeman, Gary Haymer, Johnny Staples, Elizabeth Thomas and Joffre Washington.

The special election for the alderman post will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019. A runoff election, if necessary, will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019.