Voters to return to polls Tuesday

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to determine the leaders of Yazoo County and the state for the next four years.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with polls remaining open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There are 16 posts locally that will appear on the ballot. However, three of those seats have no opposing candidates.

Yazoo County posts that have only one candidate include Chancery Clerk with incumbent Quint Carver; Yazoo County attorney with incumbent John Donaldson; and District 5 Supervisor with incumbent Cobie Collins.

Other county seats that will appear on the ballot with more than one candidate include:

• Yazoo County Circuit Clerk: Incumbent Democrat Robert Coleman; Independent Erin Williams

• District 1 Supervisor: Incumbent Independent Van Foster; Democrat Edward “Tra” Ferrell; Republican Danny “Lee” Moore Jr.; Independent James Douglas; and Independent Carl Shaffer

• District 2 Supervisor: Incumbent Independent David Berry; Democrat Ramona Suttlar; and Independent Joshua Waters

• District 3 Supervisor” Incumbent Independent Willie “Deuce” Wright; Democrat Cynthia Walker; Independent Melinda Dees

• District 4 Supervisor: Democrat Marcia Arp; Independent David Shipp

• Southern Constable: Democrat Eddie Ace Smith; Independent Chris Carr; and Independent Bryan “Big Easy” Thomas

• Yazoo County Coroner: Incumbent Democrat Ricky Shivers; Republican Stuart Bass

• Yazoo County Sheriff: Incumbent Democrat Jacob Sheriff; Republican Jeff Curtis; Independent Theodis Freeman; and Independent Kenneth Hampton

Yazoo County Tax Assessor: Democrat Denise Robertson; Independent Linda Brown; and Independent Susan Jenkins

Yazoo County Tax Collector: Incumbent Democrat Tommy Irvine; and Independent Ashley Saxton

Justice Court Judge, Northern District: Incumbent Independent Pam May; and Democrat Calvin Troy Thomas

Justice Court Judge, Southern District: Incumbent Independent Bennie “Kay” Warrington; and Independent Scott Sones

Northern Constable: Incumbent Independent Robert Peterson; Republican Sean Echols; Democrat Jeremy McCoy; Independent Charles Henderson; and Independent Butch Smith

Statewide, two Yazooans will be vying for a Senate seat in District 22 with Republican Hayes Dent and Democrat Joseph Thomas Sr.

All other posts appear on a sample ballot on page 7B of this edition.