Registration opens for youth baseball and softball in Yazoo

Registration is now open for Yazoo youth baseball and softball programs.

Registration for youth baseball is open online at www.yazoosports.com through Feb. 28.

Registration for youth softball is open online at www.yazoodixiegirls.com

Baseball age groups and registration costs are as follows:

Junior T-Ball

Ages 3-4 - $50

Soft Toss

Ages 5-6 - $65

Coach Pitch

Ages 7-8 - $85

Minor League

Ages 9-10 - $90

Major League

Ages 11-12 - $90

Baseball games will be played on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Game times will be 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Softball age groups and registration costs are as follows:

4-6 Farm League

Ages 4 - 6 $70

7-8 Farm League

Ages 7-8 - $85

Minor League

Ages 9-10 - $90

Freshman League

Ages 11-12 - $9013-14 Sophomore League

Ages 13-14 $90

The Sophomore League teams will travel to other cities to compete.

More details are available on both websites.