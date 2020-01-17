Registration opens for youth baseball and softball in Yazoo

Registration opens for youth baseball and softball in YazooBy THE YAZOO HERALD,
Registration is now open for Yazoo youth baseball and softball programs.
Registration for youth baseball is open online at www.yazoosports.com through Feb. 28.
Registration for youth softball is open online at www.yazoodixiegirls.com
Baseball age groups and registration costs are as follows:
Junior T-Ball
Ages 3-4 - $50
Soft Toss
Ages 5-6 - $65
Coach Pitch
Ages 7-8 - $85
Minor League
Ages 9-10 - $90
Major League
Ages 11-12 - $90
Baseball games will be played on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Game times will be 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Softball age groups and registration costs are as follows:
4-6 Farm League
Ages 4 - 6 $70
7-8 Farm League
Ages 7-8 - $85
Minor League
Ages 9-10 - $90
Freshman League
Ages 11-12 - $9013-14 Sophomore League
Ages 13-14 $90
The Sophomore League teams will travel to other cities to compete.
More details are available on both websites.