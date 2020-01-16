MEA to host blood drive in Yazoo City Friday

MEA Primary Care Plus in Yazoo City is hosting a blood drive with Mississippi Blood Services Friday, January 17 from noon until 5 p.m..

“We hope you will join us,” said Dr. Moumita Biswas, Medical Director for the MEA Yazoo Primary Care Plus Clinic. “All blood types are critically needed and your donation will be greatly appreciated,” Dr. Biswas added.

Area residents are encouraged to pre-register by calling the MEA Yazoo at 662-746-8530. Donors will receive an MBS t-shirt.

The Mississippi Blood Services Donor Coach will be in the MEA Yazoo parking lot at 307 East 15th Street.