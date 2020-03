There wasn’t really any suspense while waiting for election returns with strong incumbents on the ballot and only two Democratic presidential candidates still actively campaigning.

Slightly over 24 percent of Yazoo County’s registered voters participated Tuesday.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM