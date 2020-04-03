April 1 is the deadline to file Homestead Exemption

Yazoo County Tax Assessor Denise Robertson reminds residents that the deadline to file homestead exemption is April 1, 2020.

New homeowners will need to bring their Social Security numbers, the purchase price of their home without any finance charges included, the amount of their down payment, tag numbers for all of their vehicles, proof of age if over age 65 and proof if they are 100 percent disabled.

If you are currently receiving homestead exemption and any of the following changes took place during 2019, you will need to re-file.

1. Change in ownership (purchase of a new home) or got married.

2. If you are a 100 percent disabled veteran (service connected) bring proof (VA Adm., Car tag letter) or proof from VA letter stating 100 percent disabled (service connected).

3. Divorced or deceased spouse. Bring divorced papers or death certificate.

4. If either owner had 65th birthday in 2019. Bring driver license or copy of birth certificate.

5. If either owner became totally disabled. Bring social disability papers stating effective date of disability approved and (1) one letter from doctor stating 100 percent or totally unemployable disability. If no disabled social security papers available then bring (2) letters from (2) doctors stating that 100 percent or totally disabled and unemployable.

6. Bring list of current Yazoo County car tags (all tags shall be Yazoo County tags).

If you have any questions, contact the Tax Assessor’s office at 662-746-2642 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.