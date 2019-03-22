MEMA offering assistance to residents displaced by flood

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is offering assistance for storm victims who are unable to live in their homes due to widespread flooding.

The Temporary Housing Assistance Program (THP) will provide rental reimbursement for eligible residents who were displaced for at least 72 hours from their homes due to flood impacts. The program is designed to provide temporary housing for owners and uninsured renters who have been displaced from their homes because the dwelling is not habitable, accessible, safe, sanitary or secure.

The program does not provide reimbursement or funds for destroyed property, incurred spoiled food, or other incidental expenses.

Residents can complete an application beginning March 22, at one of the designated MS THP Center locations listed below.

The period for submittal of an application is March 22-26, 2019.

Hours of operation for all MS THP Centers:

• Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Weekends: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

•Yazoo City First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Grand Avenue, Yazoo City,

• Pemberton Mall 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., Vicksburg

Impacted residents can receive additional information regarding the MS Temporary Housing Program by calling 800-434-4243 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning March 21 through March 26, 2019.

Applicants should bring or be prepared to provide the following important items to successfully complete the application process:

• Personal Contact Information and Current Residence

• Proof of address and/or homestead exemption to prove your primary residence was damaged.

• Government or State issued photo Identification (Driver’s License)

• Pertinent family/household data such as Social Security number(s) age, and number of family members.

Identify any individual special needs requirements.

• Rental reimbursement receipt from a landlord who MEMA will contact.

• Name and contact information of your mortgage companies.

• Name, address, and telephone of your insurance company, a copy of your policy, and any insurance payment or settlement information.

Depending upon the damage to a residence, the program may provide up to three months of rental reimbursement. Assistance is provided on a case by case basis, in 30 days increments, with proof of need validated by submittal of receipts. All information provided to MEMA by storm victims will be verified for accuracy prior to delivery of assistance. Payments made from the program will be reported to the Mississippi State Tax Commission.