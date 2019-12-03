Turkey season canceled at Panther Swamp NWR due to flooding

In cooperation with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks (MDWFP) and Panther Swamp National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), the Panther Swamp NWR is suspending its turkey hunting season due to high water levels and backwater flooding conditions. Flood conditions have impacted local wildlife populations, threaten infrastructure, and risks to public safety. The turkey hunting season closure goes into effect on April 1, 2019 and will remain in effect for the entire season.

Panther Swamp NWR is increasing its law enforcement presence in the affected areas to promote public safety and protect natural resources. Signage and barricades have been placed at several access points throughout Panther Swamp NWR. Visitors are required to adhere to all signs and notifications as they may indicate impassable areas or areas of safety concern. Some areas such as the West Levee Road remain open. Fishing is also allowed during this period, but anglers should use extreme caution due to high water levels.

The Theodore Roosevelt NWR Complex Headquarters office remains open and is located at the Big Twist Area on Panther Swamp NWR, east of the intersection of Hwy 149 and Hwy 16. Office hours are Monday - Friday, 7:30am – 4:00pm. For any questions regarding general information or closures call 662.836.3004. More information about Panther Swamp NWR can be found at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/panther_swamp and on https://www.facebook.com/TRComplex?ref=hl