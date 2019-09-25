Man charged with six counts of rape

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 11:47am

A Yazoo County man remains behind bars after allegedly raping a child over the course of at least a year.

Jimmy Allen, 34, was charged with six counts of gratification of lust and six counts of unnatural intercourse.

 
 
