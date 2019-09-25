School resource officer charged with choking student

A local school resource officer and former police officer has been charged with allegedly choking a high school student.
Samuel Carter Jr., 49, was charged with aggravated assault last Thursday stemming from an incident on Aug. 30 at Yazoo County High School.
