School resource officer charged with choking student

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 11:44am

A local school resource officer and former police officer has been charged with allegedly choking a high school student.

Samuel Carter Jr., 49, was charged with aggravated assault last Thursday stemming from an incident on Aug. 30 at Yazoo County High School.

 
 
