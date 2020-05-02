Identity theft suspects arrested

Two suspects remain behind bars for their alleged involvement in a complex ring of identity theft.

Michael Hagar, 30, was charged with identity theft and uttering forgery. Leslie Alderman, 36, was also charged with accessory after the fact.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said he continues to piece together the alleged scheme that involved stealing personal information and moving money around in fake accounts.

“Hagar was allegedly stealing personal information out of mailboxes and creating check accounts,” Gann said. “He was moving money from one place to another. Creating fake checks and making photo deposits for fake accounts, he would move money onto debit cards he purchased online.”

Gann said Alderman, who allegedly lied during her initial questioning, is suspected of retrieving credit cards and bank statements from mailboxes to assist Hagar in his complex scheme.

Gann said he anticipates more suspects and more arrests this case as the investigation continues. Both Hagar and Alderman remained in jail as of press time.