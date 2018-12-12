Judge declares mistrial in Ricky Saxton murder case

“Matters have come to this court’s attention that make it impossible to continue this trial,” Judge James Chaney said Wednesday afternoon before declaring a mistrial in the Ricky Saxton murder case.

The court had heard three days of testimony before the defense for Johnny Mack Brown successfully argued that it had not been provided with some of the evidence from the investigation leading to him being charged with Saxton’s murder.

Chaney will issue an order setting a new trial next week.

More details will be available in the next edition of The Yazoo Herald.