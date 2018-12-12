Ricky Saxton murder trial begins in Vicksburg

The Ricky Saxton murder trial began Monday afternoon in a Warren County court with the questioning of five state witnesses.

The trial against suspect Johnny Mack Brown will continue through the week with a Warren County jury.

Brown, who is charged with the murder of Saxton, pleaded not guilty to capital murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy.

Saxton, a local business owner, was killed on November 13, 2013, and his body was discovered near an abandoned house in rural Yazoo County on Dale Road.

Brown was charged with the murder two years later after a lengthy investigation by both local and state agencies. A day after being reported missing by his family, Saxton’s body was found by a game warden with three gunshot wounds, one in his side and two in his head. Saxton’s wallet, with no cash, was also recovered not far from his body.

District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver said the state will be presenting evidence that shows Brown plotted to murder Saxton because “he needed rent money.”

“They also had a personal relationship,” Malone-Oliver said. “He knew Ricky could identify him.”

Malone-Oliver said Brown purchased a pre-paid cellular phone from Fred’s and contacted Saxton about potentially purchasing a car from him. She said a robbery was the motive behind that possible transaction.

“Johnny knew if he called Ricky about buying a car, Ricky would come out to see if he wanted the car,” Malone-Oliver said. “Johnny knew about a car parked behind an abandoned house in the country. It was the perfect location to lure somebody to come to.”

Malone-Oliver said Brown purchased the phone on the same day Saxton died, calling him several times that day. She said records show that Saxton was the only person contacted on that particular phone.

“Once Ricky came out there, Johnny pulled the gun on him and robbed him. After robbing him, Johnny shot him. He then shot him two more times in the head. He had to make sure he killed him.”

Malone-Oliver added that Brown confessed to the crime two years later after he gave investigators several different accounts of what happened that day.

Video surveillance also showed Brown leaving Freds around the time receipt records showed the phone being purchased, Malone-Oliver said.

Malone-Oliver said after being connected to the phone purchase, Brown was questioned by investigators. She said Brown gave seven different accounts surrounding the events that led to Saxton’s murder. She said Brown even wore a wire for investigators, but it never led to anything concrete.

It wasn’t until June 2015 that witnesses came forward to investigators with statements they heard Brown made with his wife during a domestic dispute that connected him directly to the murder.

“Witnesses said they heard him tell his wife, ‘if you are gonna tell on that Ricky Saxton (expletive), be sure you tell them you was there also.’”

Those witnesses then contacted the police with what they overheard. It was at that point during the investigation that Brown confessed, Malone-Oliver said.

“He also gave additional details that only the killer would know,” Malone-Oliver said. “His wife gave a confession. They both conspired to rob Ricky Saxton.”

Demetrice Wells, defense attorney for Brown, said there is not enough evidence that will be presented to the jury that shows, without a doubt, that he committed murder.

“After multiple interrogations with multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple police stations, the state of Mississippi finally had it a scapegoat, Johnny Brown,” Wells said. “Almost two years later...everyone knew no one had been arrested. People were upset. Law enforcement were frustrated. People wanted answers.”

Wells said a photograph was released to the public surrounding the phone purchase at Fred’s. She said “the silhouette” led to several suspects in the case. She added that there was also no physical evidence or witnesses to aid in the direction of the investigation.

Wells said there were no arrests or charges for months. It was all questionings.

Wells said Brown cooperated with investigators.

“He even wore a wire for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to get information from suspects in this investigation,” Wells said.

Wells said Brown was charged with Saxton’s murder because the state “needed a scapegoat.”

“He was an easy target to put this murder on,” Wells said. “Nearly two years later, Brown confessed. But it was all done after much coercion from MBI. He was their scapegoat.”

Wells added that a weapon was never recovered, and there were no fingerprints or DNA recovered because there was none at the crime scene.

“The state has no physical evidence (connecting Brown) to this case,” Wells said.

The trial recessed at 6 p.m. Monday and resumed Monday morning. Additional coverage will continue in The Yazoo Herald, and any breaking news will be available at www.yazooherald.net.