Eleven candidates have qualified for local elections

Candidates are already completing the requirements to qualify for county posts in the upcoming Yazoo County elections.

As of press time, 11 people qualified for county seats, ranging from sheriff to supervisor, with close to two months left to complete the necessary paperwork.

Yazoo County Circuit Clerk Robert Coleman said the deadline to qualify is March 1.

“Everything has to be submitted to my office prior to that deadline,” Coleman added.

As of Tuesday morning, two candidates qualified for the county sheriff post. Incumbent Sheriff Jacob Sheriff will be running as a Democrat. Jeff Curtis, former Yazoo City police chief, will also be running as a Republican.

The northern district constable post also had two candidates qualified as of this week. Incumbent Robert Peterson will be running as a Democrat. Brian White will also be vying for the post as a Democrat.

In other seats:

Incumbent Robert Coleman will be running to keep his circuit clerk post as a Democrat.

Incumbent Tommy Irvine also qualified as a Democrat for his tax collection seat.

Incumbent Ricky Shivers will run for his post of county coroner as a Democrat.

Chris Carr qualified as a Democrat for the southern district constable post.

Incumbent Pam May qualified as an Independent for her Justice Court judge seat for the northern district.

And Incumbents Cobie Collins and Willie Wright both qualified as Independents to keep their supervisor posts for District 3 and District 5.

Coleman also urges citizens to update their registration information or register to vote as soon as possible.

Citizens must register to vote before Feb. 1 by visiting or calling the circuit clerk’s office. Voter registration packets can also be mailed out if needed.

To update registration information, report any changes prior to the election.

The circuit clerk’s office can be reached at 746-1872.