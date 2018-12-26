City issues $37K in building permits for RAD project

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 12/26/2018 - 2:50pm

The city of Yazoo City received nearly $40,000 in building permit fees for the upcoming housing renovation project.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Melissa Parker Hunt

A celebration of life for Melissa Parker Hunt will be held on December 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. at... READ MORE

Shayne Kirk
Clarence "Red" Ross
Aaron Uthoff
Pamela Roope Street
Robert James "Rob" Edwards