Junior Auxiliary Scholarship available for local students

Applications are now available for the 2020 Yazoo Community Scholarship. All High School students that attend a Yazoo County school who are continuing their education past the high school level are eligible to apply for this scholarship. Scholarships will be awarded to the most deserving applicants made by an anonymous selection committee. Amount awarded is based on donations received by the scholarship fund. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, April 17, 2020.

High School students who are in need of assistance can pick up an application from their high school counselor or Connie Rush at Bank of Yazoo City. Applications are also available to print on the Junior Auxiliary website at JAYazooCity.com. Completed applications should be mailed to Connie Rush, Bank of Yazoo City, P.O. Box 600, Yazoo City, MS 39194.

We need the support of our local businesses and residents to continuously and generously donate. We could not offer this opportunity to our graduating seniors without the help of our community. One hundred percent of the funds donated will be awarded to deserving students.

For individuals who would like to honor a parent, spouse, grandparent, friend, or employee can send a contribution to the Yazoo Community Scholarship Fund. This is an excellent way to show appreciation and give deserving students help with the rising cost of tuition and books. Mail donations by Wednesday, April, 15, 2020, to Connie Rush, Bank of Yazoo City, P.O. Box 600, Yazoo City, MS 39194.

Please do not miss this wonderful opportunity to contribute to the education of the young, bright minds of our community. Any amount of donation will be very much appreciated. Thank you and Good Luck to all of those that apply!