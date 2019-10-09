Altercation leads to stabbing

An altercation over money led to a stabbing at a local apartment complex.

Jerald Nalls, 53, was charged with aggravated assault after police officers arrested him at his home at Nalls Lane.

Cpt. William Nevels, with the Yazoo City Police Department, said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lintonia Apartment Complex. He added that the suspect and the victim were acquaintances.

“It is alleged that they got into a disagreement over money,” Nevels said. “At that point, Nalls allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim had lacerations on his left side torso and the back of his head.”

The victim remained under medical care as of press time.

After a positive identification of the suspect by the victim, officers arrested Nalls at his home shortly after the altercation.

Nalls also has a lengthy criminal history. He was recently bound over to the Grand Jury in connection with a purse snatching at the former Rite Aid.