50 candidates qualify for local elections

With last Friday being the qualifying deadline, 50 candidates qualified to run in the upcoming Yazoo County elections.

In a matter of two days, 14 names were added to the list to determine the next leaders of Yazoo County.

Four candidates qualified for the county sheriff post. Incumbent Sheriff Jacob Sheriff will be running as a Democrat. Jeff Curtis, former Yazoo City police chief, will also be running as a Republican. Former Tchula police chief Kenneth Hampton qualified as an Independent. And Theodis Freeman also qualified as an Independent.

The constable posts also drew a lot of attention, especially with David Starling stepping down from his long-time post of southern district constable.

Three Democrats, Darren Sollek, Eddie “Ace” Smith and Danny Neely, all qualified for the southern district constable post. Bryan “Big Easy” Thomas and Chris Carr also qualified as Independents.

The northern district constable post also has six candidates. Incumbent Robert Peterson will be running as an Independent. Brian White and Jeremy McCoy Sr. will also be vying for the post as a Democrats. Sean Echols will be running as the sole Republican. And R.W. “Butch” Smith and Charles Henderson both qualified as Independents.

For the District 1 supervisor seat, incumbent Van Foster will be running as an Independent. Edward “Tra” Ferrell and Pat Peeples both qualified as Democrats with Danny “Lee” Moore Jr. qualifying as a Republican. James Douglas and Carl Shaffer qualified as Independents.

In District 2, incumbent David Berry will be running as an Independent. Ricky Helms and Remona Suttlar qualified as Democrats for the supervisor post. And Joshua Waters, W.F. Anderson Jr. and Nate VanCleave qualified as Independents.

In District 3, incumbent Willie Wright will be running as an Independent. Cynthia Walker qualified as a Democrat, and Melinda Dees qualified as an Independent.

In District 4, incumbent Jayne Dew qualified as an Independent. John VanCleave, Marcia Arp and Dale Lakes qualified as Democrats with David Shipp qualifying as an Independent.

Incumbent Ricky Shivers will be running as a Democrat. Stuart Bass qualified as a Republican for the post.

Long-time Tax Assessor Beverly Ladner will be stepping down from her post. Independents Susan Jenkins and Linda Brown and Democrat Denise Robertson qualified for the post.

Incumbent Robert Coleman qualified as a Democrat for Circuit Clerk. Independent Erin Williams also qualified for the post.

Incumbent Tommy Irvine qualified as a Democrat for Tax Collector with Ashley Tyson Saxton qualifying as an Independent.

Incumbent Bennie “Kay” Warrington qualified as an Independent for his Justice Court judge seat for the southern district. Scott Sones also qualified for the post as an Independent.

Incumbent Pam May qualified as an Independent for her Justice Court judge seat for the northern district. Calvin Troy Thomas also qualified for the post as a Democrat.

In other seats:

Incumbent Quint Carver will run for his post of chancery clerk as an Independent.

Incumbent Cobie Collins as an Independents to keep his supervisor posts for District 5.

John Donaldson also qualified as an Independent for County Attorney.