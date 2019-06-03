Two Yazooans vie for State Senate seat

Two Yazooans vie for State Senate seatBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:05am
Two Yazooans are among the candidates looking to fill a state senate seat in the upcoming November elections.
Two Yazooans are among the candidates looking to fill a state senate seat in the upcoming November elections.
With officials not anticipating a crest until next Thursday, flood waters continue to rise... READ MORE
Thirty teams have tried. Thirty teams have failed.
Paw Paw’s eyes canvased over the work that I had done. Carefully holding a paper towel, I... READ MORE
Bethel Lou Moore, 79, of Benton passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in... READ MORE