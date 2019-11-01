$1,000 cash reward offered for information about Delta Ace burglaries

A local hardware store was burglarized twice in one week, resulting in 12 guns and more stolen from inside.

Delta Ace Hardware was first broken into last Friday around 3 a.m. and again on Sunday around 11 p.m.

Capt. William Nevels, with the Yazoo City Police Department, said no arrests had been made as of press time. But he added that the department is pursuing some strong leads.

“The store was broken into by two individuals based on video footage from the store and the adjacent store,” Nevels said. “We have also recovered physical evidence at the scene that is giving us some strong leads that we are pursuing.”

Nevels added that the police department is also working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.

Business owner Sean King said suspects ripped the roll-down door at the front of the store with a crowbar. They then beat through a thick door window.

“Both nights they got in the exact same way,” King said. “They were evening wearing the same things. It obvious it’s the same people doing this.”

King said the video surveillance footage is difficult to determine the identity of the suspects. But he admits that he noticed some individuals in an adjacent apartment complex wearing the same pants as on the video footage. He said those men were questioned but never arrested.

King said the first burglary resulted in a drill and flashlights being stolen. During the second burglary, the suspects got away with 11 pistols, one rifle, ammunition and a scope.

This is not the first time that weapons were stolen from Delta Ace Hardware. The business was hit hard in 2014 with several pieces stolen.

King is also offering a personal $1,000 for anyone with any information surrounding the two burglaries. He can be reached at 571-1651.