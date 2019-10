Sharon Sue McAllister, 69, of the Bee Lake Community in Holmes County passed away at her home on Friday October 11, 2019.

Mrs. McCallister was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal church.

Survivors include her daughters, McAllister of Tchula and Kimberly D. Thomas (Steve) of Dumas; five grandchildren; brothers, Allen Payne and Michael Payne; and a sister, Sandy Long, all of Oklahoma.

No services are planned.