There's gotta be more ... right?

Ephesians 3 ends with this beautiful declaration which gives such a glimmer of hope in a dark and desperate world, but can we really bank on a life where this is true, really!? This passage reads, “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly more than we can ask or imagine, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus for all generations, forever and ever. Amen.” Ephesians 3:20 (NKJV)

Hold on to your britches, as we say here in the south. I’m not about to start in on some health-and-wealth prosperity gospel! Guys who are preaching that crap (OH! Am I supposed to say that word, as a preacher?) are gonna answer to God one day for lying to mass numbers of people.

Let me tell you something, friend! If you are walking in an intimate, personal, passionate love relationship with the King of the Universe, He didn’t say “Kick back, My child, you got it made!” Instead He spoke the opposite. Christ said, in your life you will have trials, but don’t let that bring fear, I’ve overcome the world in which you live! However, I believe there are many times when we as believers come to God with mealy-mouth requests because we think we’re not supposed to expect the unimaginable, and all the while God wants to blow our minds!

As my friend Dennis, from up in Belzoni always says, “God wants the kick the door in on your life!” Again, God did not promise a life on easy street, and I’m not talking about material abundance here, but read that passage again. We serve a God who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly more than the smartest mind on the planet can conceive . . . and He desires to! I could thank a hundred people, but Jason did that in last Wednesday’s article on Flood Aid 2019, so on behalf of our planning committee, let me just reiterate how amazing it was to see this county and surrounding counties come together for an event we were led to plan with the Hart family directing as God led. Van Ray told our committee that a realistic goal was $50,000. The Body of Christ came together and walked with community leaders, business owners, and everyday citizens, and guess what - God showed, up and showed out! The event raised over $100,000 which will now be distributed through a well-orchestrated long-term recovery committee, led by many of the same folks.

No! This is not another article about Flood Aid 2019. That’s just an example. The point here is however, that when we as the body ramp up our commitment, deepen our walk, and elevate our exaltation (GET YOUR LIVING PRAISE ON!) with the God of all Creation, He WANTS to show up and blow your spiritual mind! HE CAN and desired to do things which we in our human effort, even with the best of plans will never accomplish.

Here’s another example. We all know that our Yazoo City School District is in a season of challenge. Dr. Wright has been charged with breathing life into both the city district and the Humphreys County District, and guess what, the Body of Christ is getting on board and THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!! My dear brother, Ted DiBiase and his ministry organization, Heart of David and I have partnered to bring a nationally recognized social/emotional behavioral education program known as Why Try to both the Yazoo City and Yazoo County school districts. Back in June we trained forty leaders from around the state, including leaders from these two districts, and now, we are walking the final processes to bring this same training to as many as fifty teachers, counselors, and administrators in each district.

This program has seen over three million students participate nationwide, and has proven to elevate academic performance, reduce drop-out rates, and curb recidivism rates in juvenile offenders.

YOU KNOW WHAT!? Heart of David has been blessed with the opportunity to bear the burden of the lion-share of the cost of bringing this program to Yazoo! YES! The Body of Christ, able to serve our school districts with a values-based set of tools. A program which has proven to raise test scores and more! Tell me that’s not God doing exceedingly, abundantly more than these folks imagined . . .

Yep! I was the guy shouting in the audience as the worship got so intense and amazingly beautiful as Brother Ken Lynch’s team pulled together a county-wide choir at Flood Aid 2019! I don’t mind folks staring at me or talking about me afterward because I’m a bit unbridled in my worship of King Jesus. If you’ll recall, King David got chastised by his wife because of his worship of God as the Arc was coming back to Israel – his response to her, “Oh sweetheart. When it comes to worshipping God, I can become waaaay more undignified than this!” To the point of the article, friends, when are we gonna literally cut loose, live enthusiastically, worship boldly, and serve as if we really believe this passage of scripture? I say it all the time, I am King of Nothing, however, I am not afraid to be on the front line!

I didn’t do anything but be in the right place at the right time for GOD to connect me with the Why Try Program. GOD then connected me with a relationship over twenty-years ago which years later became an opportunity for Yazoo area school districts. GOD took the heart of a Yazoo neighbor, pulled a committee together, and showed up with a bigger bucket than we had planned to collect with at Flood Aid 2019. When we lift HIM up, He inhabits our praise, and begins to move in the realm of the unimaginable.

No! He doesn’t always move in the tangible, as I’ve given two examples here, but He so deeply desires to blow your mind, so extravagantly that your heart is transformed in such a way that you are ruined from the things of this world, and it’s lesser standard of living.

Whether it’s a financial need, a critical illness, or just the statement which titles this article, may I declare to you based on the authority of the Word of God, YES! There is more. In Christ, there is more life than you will ever imagine, even in the hardest of places, there is more living when we are surrendered to the One who does exceedingly, abundantly more . . .Because He Lives,

Brother Royce I Cor. 9:16