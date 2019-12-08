Vivian Merkle

Vivian Nerine Merkle, 99, of Gulfport, formerly of Yazoo City passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be Saturday, August 17 at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with Elder Brian Chisolm officiating.

Mrs. Merkle was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Yazoo City.

Survivors include her sons, Merrell E. Merkle Jr. of Ridgeland and Mark Merkle of Tuscumbia, Ala.; a daughter, Nancy Chisholm of Gulfport, seven grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.