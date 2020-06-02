Timothy Crudup, 95, died January 28, 2020.

Funeral services are Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Vernon M.B. Church in Yazoo City with Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Knight & Strong Funeral Home.

Mr. Crudup was born September 8, 1924 in Forest to Jonas and Tommie Lyles Crudup. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in World War II and a retired administrator for the Madison County School System.