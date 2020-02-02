Timmy Lloyd Helms

Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:09pm

Timmy Loyd Helms, 57, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday February 1, 2020.  A contractor he was of the Pentecostal belief.

Survivors include his daughters; Krissy H. McGraw and Hannah Elizabeth Helms both of Yazoo City, grandson; Bayle Boutwell of Yazoo City, sisters; June Warren of Cabot, AR, Judy Murrey, and Joyce Warmack of Yazoo City, and a brother; Rick Helms of Benton.

Timmy was preceded  in death by; his parents T.C. And Dollie Mathis Helms and a brother; Tom Helms.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy on Graball Rd in Yazoo City with Rev. Matt Clark officiating.

