Timmy Lloyd Helms

Timmy Loyd Helms, 57, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday February 1, 2020. A contractor he was of the Pentecostal belief.

Survivors include his daughters; Krissy H. McGraw and Hannah Elizabeth Helms both of Yazoo City, grandson; Bayle Boutwell of Yazoo City, sisters; June Warren of Cabot, AR, Judy Murrey, and Joyce Warmack of Yazoo City, and a brother; Rick Helms of Benton.

Timmy was preceded in death by; his parents T.C. And Dollie Mathis Helms and a brother; Tom Helms.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy on Graball Rd in Yazoo City with Rev. Matt Clark officiating.