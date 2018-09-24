Taylor Ryan Stevens, 17, of Bentonia passed away Saturday September 22, 2018 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was employed in husbandry and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services are Tuesday, September 25 at Central Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the service at noon. Rev. Scotty Smith is officiating. Burial will follow in Central Holmes Cemetery.

Survivors include his mother, Laura Brooks; daughter, Raelynn Grace; stepfather, Curtis Matlock Sr.; sister, Haley Matlock; brothers, Carson Matlock and Caden Stevens; paternal grandmother, Elaine Stevens; paternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Lancaster; maternal grandmother. Alice Brooks; maternal grandfather, Jimmy Brooks and his uncle, Chad Stevens, all of Bentonia

Taylor was preceded in death by his father, Ryan Stevens; and his grandfather, Freddie Stevens.

Serving as pallbearers are Scotty Chandler, Brian Ketchum, Randall Manseill, Scott Walker, Allen Cummings, Mike Stevens and Pat Gallager.