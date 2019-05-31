Shelly R. Hicks, 55, of Yazoo City died at her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Sunday, June 2 from 5-7 p.m. and again Monday, June 3 beginning at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Hicks was born Sept. 26, 1962 in Yazoo County to James Henry Ross and Charlotte Rae Moore Ross. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Ricky Hicks; daughters. Lauren Hicks of Terry and Sarah Hicks of Yazoo City; son, Adam Hicks of Yazoo City; three grandchildren; sisters, Shunda Mathis of Bentonia and Kimberly Ryan of Yazoo City; and a brother, B.J. Ross of Utica.

Shelly was preceded in death by her parents; James and Charlotte Ross, and a brother James Ross Jr.

Serving as pallbearers are Adam Hicks, Thad Hicks, Steven Webb. B. J. Ross, Tommy Norman and Timmy Norman.