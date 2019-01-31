Sheila Ann Chester, 53, of Ridgeland passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at St Dominic's Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Chester; daughters, Christi Fletcher of Florence and Lundy Chester of Ridgeland; son, Austin Chester of Ridgeland; step-son, Colin Chester of Prosper, Texas, grandsons, Bentley Brees Fletcher and Jaxon Samuel Fletcher; mother, Dorothy Rowzee; brother, Rocky Rowzee; and a sister, Rita Morrow all of Amarillo, Texas.

Shelia was preceded in death by her father, Dorris Rowzee.

Graveside services will be Saturday, February 2 at 11:30 a.m. at Black Jack Cemetery in the Vaughan community followed by a memorial service at noon at Black Jack Baptist Church. A gathering for family and friends will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted to conduct the services.