Shannon Marie Lungrin

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 11:33am

Shannon Marie Lungrin, 42, of Bentonia passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with Graveside Services Friday, February 7 in The Bradshaw Family Cemetery on Dover Road in Yazoo County. Rev. Tad Duggan and Rev. Allen Twiner will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are Keith Lungrin, Austin Lungrin, Colton Coody, B. J. Carr, Donovan Carr and Jackie Bradshaw Jr.

Obituaries

