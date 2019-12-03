Ruth G. Gaudin, 83, of Greenwood passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at The Greenwood Leflore Medical Center. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter; Beverly Gaudin of Greenville, sisters; Elizabeth “Libby” Burleson of Greenwood, Jean Hall of Chicago, IL, and Cora Switzer of Brandon, brothers; David Gilmer of Brandon, Bill R. Gilmer of Benton, Tommy Gilmer of Flowood, Curtis Gilmer of Isola, and Clarence “B.B.” Gilmer of Greenwood.

Graveside services will be Thursday, March 13 at 11 a.m. in the Belzoni City Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.